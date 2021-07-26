Randy Larkin to Lead Sales for Galileo Compression USA

Galileo Compression USA is adding Randy Larkin to its team as the vice president of sales. With more than 35 years diverse experience in oil and gas midstream and energy services in technical, business development and executive management roles, he will support the growth of sales and distribution of the company’s compression solutions suite.

Galileo Compression USA was officially launched in April 2021 by Galileo Technologies. The new services business division will build upon the technology solutions and manufacturing capabilities of its parent company to provide production enhancement, gas lift, gathering and transportation needs in rental fleet models.

“As we continue to grow and scale our business in the Marcellus Formation, Permian Basin and across the country, we are very fortunate to have Randy bring his entrepreneurial spirit and technical experience to help us continue to expand and reach new customers,” says Ronald Foster, Galileo Compression USA’s president and COO.

Previously as president of LHF Midstream Partners, Larkin built a service organization to support several midstream operators to optimize large horsepower compression stations. Prior to LHF, he served as vice president of business development and engineering for E2 Energy Services.