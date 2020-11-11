Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy Deploys Orange EV All-Electric Truck

Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy (R&E) and Orange EV, an OEM that provides industrial fleets with heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) solutions, have deployed an Orange EV T-Series pure-electric terminal truck at the Recycling and Energy Center (R&E Center) in Newport, Minn.

R&E’s Orange EV electric yard truck moves material at the R&E Center, which manages more than 450,000 tons per year, processing trash from two counties to both recover recyclable metals and make fuel for producing electricity – thereby diverting material from landfills and maximizing resource recovery.

“Orange EV appreciates our partnerships with operations like R&E who are forward-thinking and create a healthier environment with investments that will continue to deliver benefits for years to come,” says Wayne Mathisen, CEO of Orange EV. “Orange EV’s quiet, safer, emission-free trucks are not only healthier for site personnel and the community, they’ve also been proven by more than 80 fleets across 15 states and Canada to have lower operating costs and reduced downtime.”

Replacing R&E’s diesel yard truck reduces material waste by eliminating diesel fuel, exhaust fluid, particulate filters, oil, glycol and other products necessary for diesel maintenance and operation.

Partial funding for this project was provided by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant program. DERA aims to improve air quality and public health by providing funding for projects that reduce diesel emissions from older diesel engines.

Photo: R&E’s Orange EV Truck