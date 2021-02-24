Quantum Fuel Systems Secures Natural Gas Virtual Pipeline Trailer Orders

Certarus Ltd., a provider of low-carbon energy solutions, has selected Quantum Fuel Systems to deliver virtual pipeline trailers for natural gas with a total value of approximately $22 million.

Certarus will receive Quantum’s VPLite45/40′ trailers, which have a gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The VPLite45/40′ is certified for use in the U.S. and Canada. The company says the trailers are optimal for customers who need a smaller, lighter trailer that can be more easily maneuvered in tight areas while still hauling the most gas in the industry in a 40-foot container.

“Quantum has been supplying Certarus with virtual pipeline trailers since 2017, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Certarus’ growth,” says Mark Arold, president of Quantum. “Our VPLite45/40′ is a key enabling technology to meet Certarus’ requirements.”

Additionally, the contract includes a development agreement for hydrogen virtual pipeline trailers to be delivered by the end of the year. Certarus is in active discussions over several potential hydrogen pilot projects in which Quantum will provide trailers to transport hydrogen.

Photo Source