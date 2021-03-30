Purolator Electrifies Curbside-Delivery Trucks

Purolator, a Canada-based integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, says it is greening its fleet with the arrival of fully electric curbside-delivery trucks in Vancouver – the first to be launched nationally by a Canadian courier company. 

The new 18-foot electric delivery trucks expand Purolator’s fleet of eco-friendly vehicles already in use on the streets of Montreal and Toronto. Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator has seen residential deliveries grow by approximately 50%, increasing the demand for transportation and courier services.

“At Purolator, we’re committed to adapting intelligently and providing sustainable solutions for the challenges of urban growth, the rise of e-commerce and unprecedented volumes of home deliveries,” says John Ferguson, president and CEO of Purolator. “Transforming our infrastructure and fleet is a key focus area of our growth and innovation strategy and the cornerstone of our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint.”

Purolator’s new electric delivery vehicles are built on Ford’s F-59 platform and electrified by Motiv Power Systems. Motiv’s Electric Power Intelligent Chassis (EPIC) is a platform for delivery vans. Purolator’s deployment of this technology marks Motiv’s first collaboration with a company in Canada.

In Purolator’s recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the company underscored its commitment to work toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Purolator says it will continue to introduce new types of advanced-technology vehicles to its existing fleet of 315 hybrid-electric vehicles to improve delivery performance and safety and to reduce the organization’s overall greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information on Purolator’s sustainability initiatives, click here.

