Proterra Unveils the ZX5 Battery-Electric Bus

Proterra, a company that specializes in heavy-duty electric transportation, has introduced its newest battery-electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5 electric bus.

The ZX5 bus, Proterra’s fifth generation battery-electric transit vehicle, features a new vehicle design and maximizes the amount of energy that can be stored onboard the vehicle to increase power and range.

The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 can be equipped with 660 kWh of energy storage to deliver up to 329 miles of drive range. The ZX5 is available to customers as a 35-foot and 40-foot bus and in models featuring 440 kWh and 220 kWh of energy storage capacity.

“A decade ago, Proterra delivered its first battery-electric transit bus,” says Jack Allen, chairman and CEO of Proterra. “As more cities and states make the commitment to 100% zero-emission fleets, Proterra is introducing new vehicle and battery technology to meet the needs of our customers. We are excited to unveil our fifth-generation electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5, which is designed to tackle the toughest routes and terrains across North America.”

As communities move to electrifying their entire transit fleets, Proterra’s new ZX5 battery-electric transit bus is designed for full-fleet electrification, manufactured for scale and built from the ground-up with a refined composite bus body design and an emphasis on safety, durability and performance.

The ZX5 can be configured with Proterra’s standard ProDrive drivetrain or a DuoPower drivetrain. The DuoPower drivetrain delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. The DuoPower drivetrain features two electric motors that deliver 550 horsepower, accelerating a ZX5 bus from 0-20 mph in under six seconds. In addition, the DuoPower drivetrain can propel a bus up a 25% grade, making it an ideal option for routes with steep hills.

The Proterra ZX5 features Proterra battery systems, which have been proven on the road through more than 13 million miles in service for mass transit. Designed and manufactured in Proterra’s California battery manufacturing facility, Proterra battery systems are safe, durable and efficient. Proterra batteries are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they can withstand a full-service life under the toughest conditions, notes the company.

Photo: The Proterra ZX5 electric bus