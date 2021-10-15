Proterra Names Chris Bailey President of Business Unit

Proterra Inc., a commercial vehicle electrification technology company, has appointed Chris Bailey as president of its Proterra Powered & Energy business units.

Previously senior vice president of Proterra Energy, Bailey will now lead Proterra’s growing business as a provider of its electric vehicle (EV) technology to commercial vehicle manufacturers and charging infrastructure solutions for heavy-duty electric fleets. Bailey succeeds Gareth Joyce, whose promotion to president of Proterra was announced in September.

“Chris is an experienced and skilled business development executive with a strong track record of bringing innovative technologies to market, including our Proterra Energy charging and infrastructure solutions,” says Joyce. “Under Chris’s leadership, we look forward to building on Proterra Powered & Energy’s strong foundation as we help commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators electrify their vehicles.”

“I’m excited to step into this role at an exciting and important moment for Proterra Powered & Energy,” mentions Bailey. “More commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators are choosing Proterra’s industry-leading technology to help power the switch to electrification. I look forward to working with our Powered & Energy teams as well as our partners and customers to help advance the important work of electrifying commercial vehicles and heavy-duty equipment.” Prior to joining Proterra, Bailey spent 17 years at Hubbell Inc., where he most recently served as vice president of product innovation and technology strategy. Bailey has multiple patents granted and pending in the fields of mechanical, electronics, optical and human-machine interface design. Chris holds a bachelor’s degree in integrated studies, with an emphasis in computer science and business administration from Middle Tennessee State University.