Proterra Introduces New Series of Battery Packs for Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Proterra has unveiled its newest series of battery packs, the H Series, which offers a customizable energy storage system to power a wide range of heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The narrower H Series battery packs were designed to package into standard truck frame rails and increase packaging flexibility for Proterra Powered customers.

In addition to the new H Series, Proterra will continue to offer its S Series battery packs, which powers Proterra’s fleet of battery-electric transit buses and other Proterra Powered vehicles.

Proterra’s modular H Series and S Series battery packs are customizable, enabling vehicles to be built with multiple packs powering an energy storage system. Proterra manufactured the more compact H Series battery packs with a width of 620 mm and the ability to hold 25-75 kWh of energy storage capacity. S Series battery packs have a width of 860 mm and can contain up to 113 kWh of energy storage per pack, the company says.

“Proterra’s safe, reliable battery technology has been proven in hundreds of vehicles that are on the road today. That’s why manufacturers are choosing Proterra to power their school buses, coach buses, delivery vans and other electric vehicles,” says Jack Allen, chairman and CEO of Proterra.

“Now, we are excited to extend our battery platform to help power even more commercial vehicles and accelerate the transition to clean, quiet transportation for all,” he adds.

The H and S Series battery packs each leverages their own uniquely sized module. Both modules can be produced at four different voltage ratings, offering OEMs the flexibility to vary voltage and energy requirements to meet their individual needs. Utilizing top-tier NCM 811 lithium-ion cylindrical cells, Proterra’s battery platform is scalable in all dimensions and can support different vehicle voltages up to 1200 VDC and 6 MWh in size, the company says.

Photo: Proterra’s H Series battery