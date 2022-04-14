Proterra Energizes Electric Transit Bus with 738 kWh Capabilities

Proterra Inc. is increasing the amount of energy onboard its purpose-built ZX5 electric transit bus – delivering more battery storage to help transit agencies scale zero-emission bus fleets with electric vehicle (EV) technology.

Starting in 2023, the 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit bus can be equipped with up to 738 kWh of onboard energy. Through this enhancement, the ZX5 Max will deliver more than 300 miles of drive range on a single charge, depending on route conditions, configuration and operation. In addition, the 35-foot and 40-foot ZX5+ electric bus models can be equipped with up to 492 kWh of onboard energy for routes with less demanding range requirements.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra’s electric transit buses are equipped with the company’s Proterra Powered battery technology systems. With more energy onboard combined with Proterra’s refined composite bus body design, the Proterra ZX5 is designed for optimal performance to tackle the toughest transit routes and extreme weather conditions, including cold weather climates.

“With historic support behind zero-emission transit, North America is ready to go all-in on electrifying transportation and Proterra technology is here to meet the moment,” says John Walsh, Proterra’s chief commercial officer. “As public transit accelerates towards zero-emission transportation, we’re excited to bring more energy and innovation to our industry-leading ZX5 electric transit bus to help drive this critical transformation.”

Proterra Powered’s battery platform leverages energy density manufactured for maximum range, a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments. Proterra’s battery systems have been driven by Proterra Transit vehicles and selected by commercial vehicle manufacturers to power zero-emission electric delivery vehicles and work trucks, semi-trucks, construction and mining equipment, school and coach buses, and low-floor cutaway shuttles.