Proterra Brings Battery Power to Shyft Group EV Delivery Van and Chassis

Proterra Inc. has signed a strategic, multi-year supply agreement with The Shyft Group to supply their Blue Arc purpose-built electric delivery van and electric vehicle (EV) chassis with Proterra’s battery technology.

“Electrifying delivery vans means cleaner air in our neighborhoods where we live and work, protecting the health of our families and communities,” says Gareth Joyce, Proterra’s CEO. “Proterra is delighted to bring our proven, best-in-class battery technology to Blue Arc to help power the transition to zero-emission delivery and commercial vehicles.”

Proterra Powered battery systems are designed and manufactured in the United States. The Proterra Powered H-Series battery system will provide the Blue Arc electric delivery van with an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles on a single charge with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options.

“Partnering with Proterra provides Blue Arc with an industry-leading battery source that offers proven technology for our truly commercial grade EV solutions,” comments Daryl Adams, president and CEO of The Shyft Group. “We are pleased to have them committed to a long-term relationship to ensure the stability and flexibility required as we grow this business.”

Proterra battery systems feature a customizable design to increase flexibility for commercial vehicle manufacturers. The compact H-Series battery system powering the Blue Arc electric delivery van and EV chassis was designed to package between truck frame rails. In addition to energy density, Proterra battery systems are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and undergo rigorous testing to withstand the toughest conditions.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-electric Class-3 commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. The all-electric Blue Arc chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets. Production of the first Blue Arc delivery vans is expected to begin by mid-2023.