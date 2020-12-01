PowerTap Improves Hydrogen Dispensing Technology

Clean Power Capital Corp. says PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., the company’s previously announced investment, is in the process of completing the 3rd generation design of its onsite hydrogen production and dispensing technology for the North American hydrogen vehicle market.

As PowerTap looks to roll out the 3rd generation of its onsite hydrogen production and dispensing technology for hydrogen trucks and cars, PowerTap believes that its new modular design of the units has distinct advantages over the previous two generations of PowerTap units installed in the U.S. and other hydrogen fueling technologies.

PowerTap’s 3rd generation improvements and advantages include:

-The modular design allows for the station to be fully assembled and tested prior to delivery

-The design also allows for the selection of already operating sites that have suitable zoning permits for installation and operation

-Stations can go live within weeks – versus months or years

-Allows stations to be mass-produced, critical to building out a large infrastructure near term

-Bypasses city planning processes, as the stations come fully assembled and only require a pad and compressed natural gas (CNG)/renewable natural gas (RNG) feedstock brought to the site

-Less than half the size of the closest competitor

“PowerTap’s patented, onsite blue hydrogen generating fuel station technology is the right solution for today’s lack of hydrogen fueling infrastructure,” says Kelley Owen, COO of PowerTap. “PowerTap plans to roll out hydrogen fueling stations to meet the U.S.’s public hydrogen fueling station increased demand. Our new modular design will allow us to deploy our stations rapidly starting in 2021.”

