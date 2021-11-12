Power Edison, Hugo Neu Realty Develop Large EV Charging Site in Metro New York

Power Edison, a developer and provider of utility-scale mobile energy storage solutions, is partnering with Hugo Neu Realty Management of New Jersey – and other stakeholders – to deploy a large electric vehicle (EV) charging hub. This signature project – to be comprised of more than 200 high-power fast chargers – will be sited at Kearny Point Industrial Park, 10 minutes from the Port Newark-Elizabeth Marine Terminal and 10 minutes from New York City.

“Power Edison is engaged with leading organizations such as Hugo Neu to make EV charging accessible and ubiquitous,” says Shihab Kuran, Ph.D., CEO of Power Edison. “Power Edison leverages its innovative solutions, including mobile truck and barge battery systems, to develop fast charging hubs expeditiously. Our utility-scale mobile power solutions allow us to develop charging sites without having to wait for the typical lengthy power utility infrastructure upgrade process. We welcome fleet owners, charging network operators, vehicle manufacturers and other EV stakeholders to contact us for more information and to reserve capacity.”

“In working with Power Edison to develop this strategically located EV charging hub, we’re bringing about an evolution in the sustainable use of land in this 130-acre industrial campus,” notes property owner Wendy Neu, CEO of Hugo Neu Realty Management. “The transportation sector remains the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in New Jersey, accounting for over 40 percent of emissions along with other harmful pollutants. For decades, Kearny and the surrounding areas have been overexposed to these pollutants.”

It is anticipated that this EV charging hub, serving the high-traffic Tri-State region, will power thousands of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles daily in addition to charging electric marine vessels.

“By deploying hundreds of EV chargers at Kearny Point, we will significantly reduce GHGs to help mitigate climate change and improve air quality for disproportionately burdened environmental justice communities in the area,” continues Neu. “Our innovative partnership with Power Edison is comprehensive in its approach to transforming this key location – located between the Hackensack and Passaic Rivers, off Route 9 – into model beacons of clean, renewable energy/transportation, while growing local economies.”

“Delivering more than 200 MW and 4800 MWh of daily capacity, Power Edison’s new hub is an exciting and impactful EV super charging site,” notes Pamela Frank, CEO of ChargeEVC-NJ. “We’re thrilled that Power Edison and Hugo Neu have joined forces with other key players in the electric vehicle charging arena in bringing this electrification-of-transportation project to fruition in New Jersey.”

With the significant need for EV charging solutions, Power Edison launched a new subsidiary called EV Edison dedicated to the development of high-power fast charging hubs. “Our engineered power solutions will initially offer over 250 kW of power per charger and scale up to over 1 MW per charger as vehicle technology evolves,” states Yazan Harasis, director of projects at Power Edison. “This enables industry-leading fast charging for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles alike. Inherent in our design is flexibility, modularity and ability to integrate renewables, batteries and other technologies for added sustainability and resiliency.”