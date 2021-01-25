Potomac Edison Pilots Maryland’s Electric Vehicle Transition

Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has completed the installation of four electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations in Hancock and McHenry, Md., the first such units the company has installed in its Maryland service area.

Fast-charging stations can provide an 80% charge for most vehicles in less than an hour, enabling drivers to recharge during the day or on a break. Earlier this month, Potomac Edison installed two of these stations at Joseph Hancock Primitive Park in Hancock. In late December the company installed two fast-charging stations at the Deep Creek Lake Information Center in McHenry.

The new stations are part of Potomac Edison’s EV Driven pilot program, a five-year Maryland Public Service Commission-approved program designed to benefit the state’s environment by reducing auto emissions and support the state’s goal to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Over the course of the program, Potomac Edison will install 59 charging stations, including 20 fast-charging stations, across its seven-county Maryland territory.

“We’re very pleased to have installed our first EV fast-charging stations in Maryland and excited about the progress we have made in expanding the charging station network,” says James A. Sears Jr., president of Maryland operations at FirstEnergy. “We look forward to building on this positive momentum in 2021 as we install additional charging stations across our service territory and continue to support Maryland’s efforts toward electric vehicle adoption throughout the state.”

Potomac Edison is also offering rebates for both residential and non-residential charger installations. Residential customers of Potomac Edison in Maryland are eligible for rebates of $300 for the installation of EV charging stations at their homes and can also earn additional rewards for using their chargers during off-peak hours. Multifamily property owners can receive a rebate of up to $5,000 for the installation of charging stations within Potomac Edison’s service territory.

Over the last two months, in addition to the fast-charging stations, Potomac Edison has completed new dual port Level 2 stations in Boonsboro, Cumberland, Keedysville, New Market and Oakland. To date, the company has installed 16 charging stations..

For more information on Potomac Edison’s electrification plans, click here.