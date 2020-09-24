Plug Power, Linde Sign MOU to Demonstrate Fuel Cell Engines

Plug Power Inc., a provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the demonstration of Plug Power’s ProGen fuel cell engine in Class 6 and Class 8 vehicles, which will be used by Linde for delivery of products.

The hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are expected to be on the road in early 2021.

“Plug Power values our long-standing relationship with Linde and views Linde as a key strategic supplier of hydrogen fuel,” says Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Both companies are vested in decarbonizing hydrogen production in order to bring a true green solution to customers in line with Plug Power’s stated plans to have more than 50% of the hydrogen used be green by 2024.”

Plug Power is committed to decarbonizing the globe – specifically in the areas of green hydrogen and mobility. The company’s 30 to 125 kW ProGen engine suits heavy-duty vehicle applications, including Class 6 and 8 trucks. Plug Power’s modular ProGen fuel cell engines are building blocks designed for OEMs to adopt sustainable hydrogen fuel cell solutions.

In long-haul transportation, ProGen fuel cell engines provide an advantage over battery-electric vehicles. Fuel cells offer fast fueling (at least five to six times faster than an electrical charge), over 500 miles of increased range, and superior asset utilization and packaging density. For Plug Power customers like Linde, DHL, FedEx and others, moving fuel, packages and cargo – not batteries – is their business.

Photo: Plug Power’s Fuel Cell Power web page