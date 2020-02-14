Plug Power Launches Heavy-Duty ProGen Hydrogen Engine

Plug Power Inc., a provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, says it has launched its heavy-duty 125 kW ProGen zero-emission hydrogen engine.

The product expands Plug Power’s market reach into heavy-duty on- and off-road applications that include Class 6, 7 and 8 trucks, transit buses and various port applications.

Plug Power ProGen units are designed to be ‘plug and play’ complete fuel cell systems. The standard module is designed to simplify OEM and system integrators’ packaging into their commercial offerings. Production shipments of the heavy-duty engines are to begin in the third quarter of 2020.

“This product launch represents a significant expansion of our ProGen line to support heavy-duty vehicle applications,” says Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “The product is based on our best in class ProGen metal stack technology and will positively impact the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology in both on and off-road electric vehicle fleets.”

Fuel cells provide distinct advantages in applications where reliability, range and fuel efficiency are important. The high-performance, compact 125 kW ProGen engines are available in a variety of output voltages, and are equipped with cold start capability and an intelligent interface for seamless OEM integration.

Plug Power’s product launch follows the successful launch of the 30 kW ProGen hydrogen engine in 2019. The 30 kW engine, suited for delivery vans or light- and medium-duty cargo trucks, is being used in StreetScooter fuel cell-powered trucks.

Photo: A FedEx truck equipped with a Plug Power zero-emission engine