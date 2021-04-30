Plug Power, BAE Systems Partnership Supplying Hydrogen-Powered Electric Buses

Plug Power Inc., a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions, has entered a strategic framework agreement with BAE Systems, a supplier and integrator of low- and zero-emission electric propulsion systems and application integration.

Under the framework, Plug Power and BAE Systems will collaborate to supply zero-emission powertrains to heavy-duty transit bus OEMs in North America integrating Plug Power’s ProGen fuel cell engines into BAE Systems’ smart electric drive systems, as well as provide hydrogen and refueling infrastructure to end-customers use points. Through this all-inclusive strategic partnership, the companies say they are advancing a total solution for hydrogen-powered electric buses which promises to accelerate the adoption of zero-emissions transit across the region.

“We’re excited to work with BAE Systems to bring the benefits of green hydrogen to transit systems in North America,” says Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “This strategic partnership will play an instrumental role in advancing our on-road applications strategy and delivering new growth opportunities that help meet our year-end 2025 goals, including annual production of 500 tons of green hydrogen daily.”

Fuel cell electric vehicles are increasingly recognized as a competitive mobility solution for urban transport networks, given hydrogen’s unique value proposition for high utilization vehicles. Hydrogen-electric powertrains enable transit fleets to operate cleanly, quietly and efficiently at extended ranges over battery-electric vehicles and have the lowest cost of ownership. Unlike electric trams or EVs, which require extensive route infrastructure, hydrogen fuel cell buses can quickly refuel in existing city fleet facilities equipped with hydrogen dispensers.