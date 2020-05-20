PitPoint.LNG Reopens LNG Refueling Station

PitPoint.LNG has reopened its completely renovated LNG station in Zwolle, The Netherlands. The station has four times more LNG storage capacity than before in order to meet the increasing demand for LNG.

“We are very happy with the renovated station. Before, we would usually have to wait in line to refuel due to increasing congestion. Now we can refuel at the same time, even when new LNG is being unloaded,” says Jan Spijkers, owner of Jaks Trucking.

The new station will operate 24/7 and has two LNG pumps and three staging areas for trucks that run on LNG. PitPoint.LNG has incorporated its latest technological innovations into the renewed LNG station. The station utilizes extra-cold LNG specifically for Volvo trucks and digital pump displays with fueling instructions in 11 different languages – specially designed for the international drivers who will refuel at the station.

The new LNG pumps are located underneath a canopy to protect drivers from the elements while they refuel. To serve as many carriers as possible, multiple LNG fuel cards are accepted.

Due to the larger LNG storage tank and an additional LNG pump, drivers no longer need to wait on each other but can refuel simultaneously. Speed and reliability of an LNG refueling station are crucial, and even decisive, for many carriers in their decision to use LNG. PitPoint.LNG expects to meet carriers’ needs even better with this station upgrade, to help convince more carriers to make the switch to LNG.

Photo: Jak’s Trucking at the new LNG pump