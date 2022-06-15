Pilot Partners with VoltaGrid on Compressed Natural Gas, Hydrogen Platform

Pilot Co., a fuel supplier and travel center operator in North America, is launching a new compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen delivery platform. This expansion includes a partnership with VoltaGrid LLC to develop a low-carbon fuels network.

Pilot Company’s recent investment in a large-scale fleet of CNG and hydrogen trailers and in VoltaGrid’s low-carbon oilfield and mining services business is estimated to bring 350,000 gallons equivalent of low carbon fuel to the market daily. This partnership will advance VoltaGrid’s power generation venture for electric completions and look at further growth through the joint development of large-scale low-carbon fuel terminals in 2022 and early 2023.

Pilot Company has hired Joshua Edge, with more than 20 years of experience in fuel distribution and terminal management, to lead the expansion.

“Pilot Company is a leader in fuel supply and distribution in North America, and we are eager to further diversify our business footprint in the alternative fuels space and scale our capabilities to serve the energy, fuel, and mobility industries,” says Edge, Pilot Company’s senior director of compressed gas operations. “VoltaGrid’s approach to safety, efficiency, cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions aligns with our corporate goals to help customers lower their carbon footprint and benefits our team members, stakeholders, and customers.”

“With Pilot’s expansive network and our joint efforts to produce and provide cleaner and more efficient power, we are excited to bring even more resources and value to our customers,” adds Nathan Ough, CEO and president of VoltaGrid. “The alternative fuel space is ripe with innovation, and this is just one of many steps both companies are taking in reducing emissions and providing clean energy.”