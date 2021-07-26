Piedmont Natural Gas Purchases S.C. CNG Fueling Station

Piedmont Natural Gas has purchased a compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station in Greer, S.C., from Spire CNG Inc. The facility is Piedmont’s twelfth CNG fueling station in the company’s three-state service territory and its fourth in South Carolina.

Located at exit 60 off Interstate 85, near S.C. Highway 101, the station provides a convenient fueling stop for trucks, fleet vehicles and other vehicles that run on CNG. The station features six fast-fill fuel pumps, can accommodate Class 8 tractor-trailer trucks and is accessible 24/7.

“Compressed natural gas offers several advantages to traditional fuels, from fuel-cost savings to helping reduce vehicles’ carbon footprints,” says Philip Grigsby, senior vice president of ventures and business development at Piedmont Natural Gas. “This station is a great match for Piedmont’s sustainability goals, and we’re pleased to offer lower-cost, lower-emission CNG to more motorists driving along the I-85 corridor.”

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants.