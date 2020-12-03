Phihong Unveils New Level 3 Wall Mount DC Charger

Phihong, a global supplier of OEM power solutions, has released its new Level 3 DW Series 30 kW Wall Mount DC Fast Charger as an easy-to-install, customizable solution for commercial fleet management, highway service stations and parking garage applications – as well as EV infrastructure operators.

Phihong says its new fast charger offers performance and time-saving advantages, including charging speeds up to four times faster than conventional 7 kW AC chargers, dual charging connections and a wide output voltage range to support luxury EVs, trucks and buses. All DW Series chargers support optional payment systems, smart charging and load balancing through any open charge point protocol (OCPP) 1.6 JSON-compatible back-end management system, including those developed by customers.

“The compelling features and benefits of the DW Series 30 kW Wall Mount DC Fast Charger distinguish it from conventional AC chargers available on the market, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of EV applications,” says Michael Law, director of business development at Phihong USA.

The company’s DW Series EV chargers are compatible with multiple charging system standards, including CCS1 Combo, CCS2 Combo, CHAdeMO and GB/T. Each unit features optional dual charging connections. Designed for ultra-fast charging speeds, the DW Series chargers deliver up to 105 miles on an hour of charging, surpassing conventional 7.6 kW Level 2 AC chargers, which typically offer between 25–26 mph per hour of charging.

Designed with IP55- and IK10-rated weatherproof casings for indoor and outdoor applications with configurations for wall-mounted or free-standing pedestal installation, the DW Series chargers feature an operating temperature range from -30°C to 50°C, making them ideal for a wide range of environments, notes the company.

