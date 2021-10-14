PGT Trucking Leases 100 Nikola Fuel Cell Transport Trucks

Nikola Corp., a zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions company, is collaborating with PGT Trucking Inc., an international multi-service flatbed transportation company, to advance electric drive heavy-duty transport.

This collaboration includes a letter of intent (LOI) to lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program under terms to be agreed to between the parties. The lease order will include the Nikola Tre FCEV, scheduled maintenance and hydrogen fueling solutions.

Deliveries of the FCEVs to PGT are anticipated to begin in 2023 when production commences at Nikola’s Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility.

“We are excited that PGT has elected to partner with Nikola in advancing and adopting FCEV technology,” says Pablo Koziner, Nikola’s president of energy and commercial. “PGT is a highly respected leader in the flatbed transportation industry with operating experience grounded on safety, reliability and customer service. We believe our FCEVs will help PGT further their objectives to continuously improve driver experience, reduce their carbon footprint and increase the efficiency of their operations while providing great value to their customers.”

Designed for longer or continuous metro-regional applications, the Nikola Tre FCEV cabover has an anticipated range up to 500 miles and will become an innovative addition to PGT’s freight hauling fleet that serves the steel, building materials, machinery, oil and gas, raw materials, aluminum, and automotive industries.

“For 40 years, PGT Trucking has focused on revolutionizing and refining our core competency through technology innovation,” says Gregg Troian, president of PGT Trucking. “This partnership will give us the opportunity to offer progressive transportation solutions to our customers, while aligning with corporate-driven sustainability initiatives, and reducing their carbon footprint using innovative energy sources.”

“Sustainable freight transportation will improve safety, reduce costs and CO2 emissions, and improve economic efficiency,” Troian adds. “PGT is proud to partner with Nikola as we evolve our fleet with a broad focus on the future of flatbed.”