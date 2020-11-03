Peterbilt Now Taking Customer Orders for its Model 579EV

Peterbilt, a U.S.-based truck manufacturer, says its Model 579EV is now available for customer orders.

Customers can spec a 579EV using Peterbilt’s SmartSpec sales tool at any Peterbilt dealer location across North America, with production expected to start by Q2 2021.

Designed for optimal weight distribution and performance, the fully integrated, all-electric powertrain in the Model 579EV uses thermally-controlled lithium iron phosphate battery packs to provide a range up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast charger, the high-energy density battery packs recharge in 3-4 hours, making the 579EV ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery, and last mile operations.

The Model 579EV is available in a tandem drive configuration with Meritor 14Xe e-axle motors providing power through the drive inverters. Regenerative braking captures energy from stop-and-go operations to help recharge the batteries and maximize the vehicle’s range. The Model 579EV uses an enhanced dash cluster to communicate clearly all the information required for the driver to operate the electric vehicle.

“The Model 579EV features all of the aerodynamic benefits, driver comforts, superior visibility, spacious interior and safety measures the Model 579 is known for and combines them with the advanced technology of an electric powertrain, providing customers a premium, zero-emission solution for their business,” says Jason Skoog, general manager at Peterbilt and vice president of PACCAR.

In conjunction with the announcement of the Model 579EV being available for customer orders, Peterbilt also says its Model 579EV is eligible for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). All Peterbilt Model 579EVs sold to customers in California are eligible for a $150,000 HVIP voucher. Vehicle purchasers and participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual to receive the voucher.

Photo: Peterbilt’s Model 579EV