Performance Team Places Largest North American Order of Volvo Electric Trucks

Performance Team – A Maersk Company, a warehousing and distribution company, has placed an order for 16 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks, the largest commercial order of the North American zero-tailpipe emission model to date. The VNR Electric model from Volvo Trucks North America is the first zero-tailpipe emission, battery-electric Class 8 truck in Performance Team’s fleet, which will be on the road by end of year. When put into service, all 16 vehicles will be carrying regional loads daily to customers across Southern California.

The acquisition of the new Volvo VNR Electric models is part of Maersk’s environment social governance strategy to decarbonize logistics. Performance Team is participating in a State of California South Coast Air Quality Management District grant to reduce emissions in the transportation sector by replacing diesel trucks with electric trucks and creating new, future charging infrastructure. The California-based company operates a North America warehousing and distribution network of 45 locations and a fleet of 215 trucks.

“The shift toward electrification is an exciting time in the commercial truck space and Performance Team is leading the way with its largest order of the only battery-electric Class 8 model in scalable serial production today,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Through its commitment to deploy 16 Volvo VNR Electrics by the end of 2021, Performance Team has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, and this is another great step forward in reducing the trucking industry’s overall carbon footprint.”

“We’re seeing a 30 percent growth rate in our warehousing and distribution business,” adds Jason Walker, executive vice president of operations of Performance Team – A Maersk Company. “Customers are looking for more truck power to meet high volume delivery demands. This new order of Volvo VNR Electric trucks will give us firsthand experience on their performance carrying regional loads and environmental benefits. Our findings will help determine next steps in our fleet modernization and the electric infrastructure necessary for future operations.”

The purchase of the VNR Electric models is through Volvo Trucks’ dealership TEC Equipment, which is the company’s largest dealership on the West Coast and was recently named the first Volvo EV Certified Dealer in North America.