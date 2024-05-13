Penske Truck Leasing Becomes Charter Member of Zero-Emission Coalition

Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT), a coalition focused on education and advocacy for accelerating construction of nationwide infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), has added Penske Truck Leasing as a charter member.

Penske will hold a permanent seat on the PACT board of directors. Paul Rosa, senior vice president of Procurement and Fleet Planning with Penske, will fill the board seat.

“We’re pleased to join PACT and to support the ongoing dialogue about a sensible approach to ZEVs, fleet electrification, and the infrastructure investments needed to realistically support the trucking industry in the future,” says Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing. “We have been at the forefront of testing and running ZEV options, advising fleet customers on their use, and building charging infrastructure. Our nation requires a common-sense regulatory approach to be successful with this energy transition as well as more infrastructure investment to support the critical needs of the trucking industry, which moves approximately 80 percent of all goods in the U.S.”

Fleet operator Penske currently operates and maintains a fleet of more than 445,800 vehicles across its businesses in North America.

“Penske is a tremendous asset to PACT,” says Ritchie Huang, PACT board member and executive manager for Government Affairs at Daimler Truck North America. “Its long-standing customer relationships and deep understanding of fleet operational needs will help close the knowledge gap that currently exists between the utility and trucking sectors. We’re excited to have Penske’s involvement in PACT and look forward to incorporating their perspective into our strategic planning going forward.”

Besides Penske, PACT members include ABB E-mobility, BC Hydro, Burns & McDonnell, Chateau Energy Solutions, Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, EV Realty, Geotab, Greenlane, InductEV, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., Mortenson Construction, Navistar Inc., Pitt Ohio, Pilot Travel Centers, Prologis Inc., Voltera, Volvo Group North America, WattEV and Zeem Solutions.