Penske Truck Expands Heavy-Duty EV Charging Network

Penske Truck Leasing, a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pa., has opened its sixth heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Southern California.

Penske’s latest EV charging station in Ontario, Calif., is equipped with a battery energy storage system, manufactured by Fluence Energy LLC, a Siemens and AES Company, which is designed to offset demand on the electricity grid during peak charging times.

“We continue to expand our heavy-duty EV charging network, while also challenging ourselves to test new solutions like the battery storage component,” says Drew Cullen, senior vice president of fuels and facility services at Penske Transportation Solutions.

“We are committed to being at the forefront of sustainability and technology advancements in transportation and we look forward to putting our new charging facility to work for our customers and the industry,” he adds.

Siemens provided the eMobility hardware and network software for the installation. To date, Siemens has delivered EV charging solutions in over 35 countries. The company continues its PlugtoGrid focus on customers in the car, bus, fleet and truck markets across North America.

Penske’s latest station in Ontario has six charging positions, bringing the total Penske heavy-duty commercial vehicle DC fast-charging positions to 21. Located throughout Southern California at Penske Truck Leasing’s facilities in San Diego, Chino, Anaheim, Temecula and La Mirada, Penske’s chargers connect directly to a commercial truck’s battery charging system, providing a DC fast charging option for commercial electric fleets.

Utilizing 50 kW to 150 kW chargers, this charging infrastructure allows Penske to power an all-electric Class 8 tractor from zero to 100% charge in less than half a shift.

Photo: Penske Truck Leasing’s landing page