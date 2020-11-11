Penske, Temco Logistics Deploy Battery-Electric eM2

Penske Truck Leasing, a global transportation services provider, says it has put a battery-electric eM2 from the Freightliner Innovation Fleet into service with Temco Logistics, a company that delivers and installs appliances and home goods.

The Class 6 electric vehicle (EV) is currently being used by Temco for delivery and installation of appliances to residential homes, providing service throughout Northern Orange County (Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills) and the Inland Empire. The vehicle makes up to 18 stops per day, averaging 300 miles per week. When it enters series production in 2022, the Freightliner eM2 is expected to have up to 230 miles of range.

“We continue to put these innovative vehicles into service with customers who are forward-thinking and have use cases that make sense,” says Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. “Temco is a perfect fit. They make multiple short trips per day and are innovative thinkers when it comes to sustainability. Along with our friends at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), we are looking forward to receiving feedback as they deploy the eM2 into their fleet.”

In 2018, Penske Truck Leasing and DTNA announced a partnership to test commercial electric trucks from DTNA’s Freightliner brand in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology.

The electric truck fleet is supported by a network of heavy-duty EV charging stations at six Penske Truck Leasing facilities in Southern California. Penske also performs preventive maintenance at these locations.

