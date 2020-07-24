Penske, EnerSys Deploy Battery Electric Truck

Penske Truck Leasing’s electric vehicle program has partnered with EnerSys, a company that specializes in stored energy solutions, to put another battery electric Freightliner eM2 into service.

EnerSys will use the Freightliner eM2 throughout Southern California to transport products to customers and dealer facilities, answer emergency road calls and shuttle tools and equipment to job sites.

“In spite of unprecedented times, fleet sustainability and innovation remain a priority for us as we look to the future,” says Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing.

“We remain committed to being at the forefront of vehicle electrification for our customers and the industry. Innovative companies like EnerSys are looking to Penske for guidance as they implement their own forward-thinking sustainability goals now and in the future,” he adds.

In 2018, Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Trucks North America entered a partnership to test commercial electric trucks from their Freightliner brand in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology. The venture is supported by a partnership between Daimler Trucks North America and the South Coast Air Quality Management District which focuses on improving air quality in large portions of Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The electric truck fleet is supported by a network of heavy-duty electric vehicle charging stations at six Penske Truck Leasing facilities in Southern California. Penske also performs preventive maintenance at these locations.

Photo: The battery electric Freightliner eM2