Penske, Daimler Truck Deliver New Freightliner eCascadias Semi-Trucks

Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has commemorated the delivery of two battery electric production model Freightliner eCascadia semi-trucks. The delivery of these heavy-duty electric vehicles (EV) is a milestone for both companies and marks the culmination of a period of co-creation, refinement and field-testing that kicked off nearly five years ago.

“Interest in electric vehicles continues to grow as our customers seek to further reduce emissions,” says Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske. “We’re committed to providing our customers with the latest vehicle technologies to help them achieve their sustainability goals. We anticipate adding more electric vehicles across our fleet for full-service leasing, rental, and for use within our logistics business. We commend DTNA for their collaborative approach in bringing these innovative vehicles to market.”

“Penske is a true pioneer in bringing advanced technologies to the road,” states David Carson, senior vice president sales and marketing at DTNA. “As a long-term, trusted partner in our electrification journey, Penske played an integral role in shaping the eCascadia to what is now available to all customers and making our highways a safer and cleaner place for us and generations to come.”