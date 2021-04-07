PACCAR Selects Romeo Power to Supply Electrification Solutions

Romeo Power Inc., a company that delivers large-scale electrification solutions for commercial applications, has entered a long-term supply agreement with PACCAR, a company that specializes in design, manufacture and customer support for the trucking industry, to provide battery packs, modules and battery management systems (BMS) for PACCAR’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Under the agreement, Romeo Power will be a battery supplier for Peterbilt 579 and 520 BEVs in the U.S. and Canada through 2025. The start of production is anticipated to begin in 2022.

“Romeo Power is very pleased to extend its relationship with PACCAR through our new long-term supply agreement,” says Lionel Selwood Jr., CEO of Romeo Power. “PACCAR will continue to be a great partner for Romeo Power as we work to achieve our shared goals of reducing emissions with safe, energy-efficient technology solutions. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with PACCAR to deliver energy technology solutions that provide our customers with the extended range, safety and reliability they need to succeed.”

