PACCAR Parts: Charging Stations Primed for Global Launch of EVs

PACCAR Parts says it is introducing new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to support the global launch of electric vehicles (EVs). The chargers are designed to be compatible with Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF electric trucks and work for other EV commercial vehicles.

Customers can purchase the chargers from Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealers and TRP store locations worldwide, choosing from multiple DC fast chargers rated up to 920 V DC. These EV charging stations maximize coverage over a wide range of EVs including trucks, vans, buses and other commercial vehicles.

“We offer a tailored approach to charging solutions that include best-fit options with charging levels from 20 kW up to 350 kW charging power,” says Chris Scheel, senior director of marketing at PACCAR Parts.

PACCAR says its 20 kW charger option is a UL-certified DC Wallbox and an ideal charger for commercial parking and fleet or dealership service facilities. The low power DC charger is easy to install and ideal for vehicles with extended dwell times. The 50 kW model supports the daily operations of an individual truck for medium- and heavy-duty fleets. The charger has integrated connected services for remote monitoring, diagnostics, statistics and firmware updates.

Designed for convenient fast-charging of all EVs, the 120 and 180 kW chargers are for fleets operating multiple routes or even multiple shifts. The compact size makes it ideal for urban use, and the 180 kW unit has enough power to charge most trucks in less than four hours. For EV fleet operators, the 350 kW charger is an ultra-fast power cabinet that can charge one vehicle at full rated power or share power between two vehicles simultaneously.

PACCAR’s chargers are backed by a two-year warranty and include an RFID reader for user authentication and cellular connection with a two-year cellular service plan.