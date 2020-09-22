PACCAR Partners with Schneider Electric, Faith Technologies to Provide Charging Solutions

PACCAR says it is collaborating with Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric to provide charging infrastructure solutions for customers who purchase battery-electric Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in the U.S. and Canada.

Kenworth and Peterbilt have recently begun taking customer orders for production model Kenworth K270E and the Peterbilt Model 220EV battery-electric trucks, with additional production models to be introduced in the coming months. PACCAR’s extensive zero-emissions field testing program, with customers operating more than 60 Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF test trucks, will provide valuable real-world experience to enhance these future product launches.

“We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to bring this solution to our customers and dealers,” says Kyle Quinn, CTO of PACCAR. “Customers will receive the operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt and Kenworth zero-emissions truck models, combined with a comprehensive charging solution utilizing Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies’ products and services.”

Kenworth and Peterbilt customers will be able to order electric chargers from PACCAR Parts. PACCAR Financial will provide flexible financing options for infrastructure and charging systems. PacLease will bundle the cost of charging systems within full-service lease offerings to customers. The partnership will help customers navigate the numerous financial incentives available from a variety of government agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Photo: A PACCAR electric charger with the Kenworth K270E and Peterbilt Model 220EV battery-electric trucks