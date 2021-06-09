Oshkosh Unveils New Platform of Electric Fire, Emergency Vehicles

Oshkosh Corp., a company that specializes in mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, says its Fire & Emergency segment has unveiled the Volterra platform of electric fire and emergency vehicles.

The Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper and Striker Volterra performance hybrid aircraft rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicle feature patented Oshkosh Corp. battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hybrid vehicle technologies. Both platforms facilitate the addition of an internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system.

“With more than two decades of electrification experience, we will continue to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) and products that are environmentally responsible and purpose-built to enhance safety, productivity and performance,” says John Pfeifer, president and CEO of Oshkosh Corp. “We look forward to serving the municipal and airport fire and emergency markets with the Volterra platform of EVs.”

The first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has been placed on duty with the City of Madison Fire Department in Wisconsin, making it the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The Volterra pumper is serving front line duty at Station 8, Madison’s busiest fire station, supporting a population of over 250,000. Simultaneously, over the next several months, the Striker Volterra performance hybrid ARFF vehicle will be showcased at airports across the U.S. providing firefighters the opportunity to experience Volterra technology first-hand.

