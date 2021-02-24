Orlando, Ingevity Partner to Pilot Natural Gas Fleet

The City of Orlando, Fla., says it will participate in a demonstration program of adsorbed natural gas (ANG) bi-fuel vehicle technology developed by Ingevity Corp., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals. Orlando will add two ANG-equipped Ford F-150 pickup trucks to its fleet to assess data related to fuel savings and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions.

Made possible by Ingevity’s Nuchar FuelSorb hardwood-based activated carbon monoliths, ANG technology reduces the onboard storage pressure of natural gas, enabling a low-cost natural gas fueling solution for the light-duty segment.

Bi-fuel ANG trucks can be fueled at public-access compressed natural gas (CNG) stations or conveniently on-site at work through a small fueling compressor, reducing energy consumption by over 50% and markedly reducing fueling time. ANG vehicles emit 25% fewer GHG emissions than comparable gasoline and diesel vehicles. When fueled with renewable natural gas, GHG emissions can be reduced by up to 125%.

“Orlando has converted hundreds of municipal fleet vehicles to alternative fuel sources since launching its Green Works Orlando initiative in 2007,” says Jonathan Ford, fleet manager of Orlando. “The city is already equipped with natural gas fueling stations and we have enjoyed the reduced emissions benefits and cost savings of natural gas with our CNG vehicles. We are excited to experience the fleet productivity and fueling convenience enabled by ANG technology.”

Since 2013, the turnkey ANG vehicle and fueling appliance solution has been adopted by SoCalGas in California, Atlanta Gas Light in Georgia and Ozinga Energy in Illinois. ANG technology has also been EPA-certified on the Ford F-150 since 2018.

Orlando has committed to running its fleet on 100% renewable resources by 2030.

Photo: Jonathan Ford