Organizers Release Conference Agenda for 10th Annual ACT Expo

Organizers of the ACT Expo, a North American conference and expo that focuses on transportation technologies for commercial fleet operators, has released the conference agenda for its 10th annual show taking place Aug. 30, through Sept. 2, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California.

Advancements in ultra-low and zero-emission vehicles, low carbon and renewable fuels, rapidly developing battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric technologies, and connected and autonomous vehicles will be on display throughout the week at the conference. Numerous case studies will showcase the steps being taken by commercial fleets across the board – from local municipalities to leading Fortune 50 global brands – to reach their economic and environmental sustainability goals.

“Having built this show year-over-year during the last decade, we are without question in the right place at the right time,” says Erik Neandross, CEO at GNA, the producers of ACT Expo. “There is a perfect storm converging right now, with billions of dollars of investment in the space coming together with aggressive sustainability commitments from public and private organizations and a rapidly developing regulatory environment focused on quickly driving to a low carbon and zero-emission future.”

ACT will feature executives from across the industry via keynote presentations, mainstage ACT Talks, fireside chats and two roundtable discussions focused on last-mile electrification, as well as the current state of hydrogen fuel cell technologies. The program will also explore how traditional fleet procurement may morph into more of a service model as suppliers are increasingly offering innovative new ways to provide charging, vehicle use and batteries “as a service.”

ACT Expo will also be hosting a series of pre-conference webinars leading up to the event. More information on the upcoming webinars, as well as featured speakers at this year’s live event, will be announced soon. Early bird registration is open through May 14. For more information, including COVID-19 safety protocols, click here.