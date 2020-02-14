Organizers of the ACT Expo Add Investor Summit to Schedule

Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, say they have scheduled the ACT Expo Investor Summit.

Taking place on May 11, 2020, at ACT Expo, the summit is the first event of its kind to focus solely on the wide variety of private and public investment in the rapidly growing advanced transportation market.

The ACT Expo is being held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Driven by an accelerated global focus on emission reductions and corporate sustainability commitments, stakeholders in the commercial transportation sector are bringing clean vehicles and technologies to market at record speed. The summit will leverage the thousands of attendees ACT Expo brings together annually – industry stakeholders looking to stay current on the latest clean fuels and advanced commercial vehicle technologies driving the future of transportation.

The ACT Expo Investor Summit will provide a forum for investors, entrepreneurs, top OEMs and suppliers, fleet customers, and policymakers to network and share information on the latest investment trends and opportunities in economically and environmentally sustainable transportation.

“From innovative start-ups to global OEMs, and everywhere in between, we are seeing significantly accelerated investment in the clean transportation sector,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of clean transportation consulting firm and producers of ACT Expo, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA).

“With billions of dollars pouring into the development of ultra-clean and zero-emission technologies and fuels, a trend that will only continue in the years ahead, we recognized an opportunity for industry stakeholders to gain greater insight into the markets for these products by understanding where and how investments are being directed,” he adds.

ACT Expo Investor Summit speakers and moderators include leaders in public and private investment, venture capital and fleets at the forefront of innovation, note the organizers.

Other speakers will be announced shortly. Attendees can register now to attend the ACT Expo Investor Summit, by clicking here.

For information about the expo’s schedule, click here.

Photo: 2019’s ACT Expo