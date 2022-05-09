Orange EV’s New Electric Yard Truck Helps Haul Heavy-Duty Loads

Orange EV, a zero-emission truck manufacturer in the United States, has released its new Model Year 2022 e-TRIEVER. The e-TRIEVER builds upon the T-Series’ foundation while meeting the needs of heavy-duty, goods movement operations.

The e-TRIEVER features sub-systems designed to integrate with autonomous control systems along with advanced digital cab architecture, improved sensing and remote diagnostic capabilities as well as an optional IntelliBoom package that captures fifth-wheel load weight, boom lift cycles, and kingpin presence and retention data.

Basic specifications for the 4×2 e-TRIEVER include a GCWR of 81,000 lbs., speed up to 25 mph, battery capacity of 180 kWh or 100 kWh, charge rate up to 70 kW, range up to 24 hours on a single charge, motor with brushless AC induction, direct drive transmission, and more. The model is available for purchase, lease or rent. It can be custom built and delivered in 90-120 days.

“Orange EV’s vision is to excel on all fronts: the lowest cost of ownership, highest up-time, best service, highest quality, longest life and most beneficial for drivers. We are delivering on that vision,” says Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV’s president and CTO. “Drawing upon our 10-year heritage of electric truck innovation, the e-TRIEVER continues this excellence, and we believe the new name conveys Orange EV’s staunch commitment to our customers – the e-TRIEVER is loyal, hardworking, and delivers every time.”