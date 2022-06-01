Orange EV Upgrades Electric Yard Truck Series with e-TRIEVER Debut

Orange EV, a zero-emission truck manufacturer, has released the new e-TRIEVER brand for its Model Year 2022 all-electric terminal trucks. The e-TRIEVER builds upon the T-Series’ foundation, featuring Digital Truck Systems (DTS) designed to integrate with autonomous control systems along with advanced digital cab architecture, improved sensing and remote diagnostic capabilities.

The model also has an optional IntelliBoom package that captures 5th wheel load weight, boom lift cycles, and kingpin presence and retention data. The basic specifications for the Model Year 2022 4×2 e-TRIEVER remain unchanged from the prior Model Year 2021 4×2 T-Series, which includes a GCWR of 81,000 lbs., speed up to 25 mph, a battery capacity of 180 kWh or 100 kWh, and a charge rate up to 70 kW. The range is up to 24 hours on a single charge. Custom builds can be delivered in 90-120 days.

“Orange EV’s vision is to excel on all fronts: the lowest cost of ownership, highest up-time, best service, highest quality, longest life, and most beneficial for drivers. We are delivering on that vision,” says Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV’s president and CTO. “Drawing upon our 10-year heritage of electric truck innovation, the e-TRIEVER continues this excellence, and we believe the new name conveys Orange EV’s staunch commitment to our customers – the e-TRIEVER is loyal, hardworking and delivers every time.”