Orange EV Releases Fast-charge Terminal Trucks for Intermodal Operations

Orange EV, a manufacturer of heavy-duty, electric vehicle (EV) truck solutions, has announced its new intermodal terminal trucks, scheduled to be available Q3 2022, to meet the increased cargo handling and lifting demands required by port and rail intermodal operations.

Orange EV’s T-Series Class 8 electric terminal trucks have been commercially deployed since 2015. Built on the experience and success of the T-Series, the new series has new design elements and additional power to deliver the increased performance required by faster-paced, maximum-load operations with a speed up to 32 mph, a GCWR of 180,000 pounds, a battery capacity up to 233 kWh super duty, fast charging for 24-hour operations, a reinforced frame and boom, ROPS/FOPS compliant, and an increased hydraulic capacity.

In addition to the new trucks being a fit for intermodal operations, they will also perform especially well in distribution centers and other environments that operate with very heavy loads, steep grades and/or require faster speeds.

“Orange EV understands the vital role that today’s port and rail hubs play in goods movement, warehousing, and freight distribution,” says Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV’s chief technology officer. “Intermodal operations that have been looking for safer, more reliable, cost-effective trucks that can do the job now have a solution. The new Orange EV trucks will deliver all that and more.”