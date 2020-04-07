OPW Brings Digital Experience to Customers with New Virtual Trade Show

OPW Retail Fueling, a Dover company that specializes in fluid-handling solutions, has launched its new Virtual Trade Show.

This digital experience will provide customers with access to a series of informative videos and product demonstrations in lieu of the spring trade shows that have been canceled or postponed.

OPW CleanEnergy Fueling Products offers a line of compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fueling products, including autogas nozzles, breakaways, shear valves, adaptors and hose assemblies to its customer base.

“Convenience stores and gas stations are essential businesses and our job at OPW is to help keep their fueling operations compliant, contained and running efficiently, regardless of what’s going on in the world,” says Ed Kammerer, director of marketing and global product strategy at OPW Retail Fueling.

“Since all of the spring shows were cancelled or postponed, we decided to bring the trade shows to our customers by launching a Virtual Trade Show to show them the latest innovations in fueling,” he adds.

Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended social distancing protocols, the demonstrations were filmed inside a fully furnished OPW trade show booth, arranged by the Cincinnati-based exhibit group Exhibit Logistics. Each demonstration video sequence features a detailed overview of key product attributes, supported by animations and downloadable collateral material.

One of OPW’s new products featured in the Virutal Trade Show is the Product Guide App. The app pulls data sheets, installation instructions, product videos and more into one mobile interface. Users can also view products in hi-res 3D renderings that act as interactive diagrams. Product components and part numbers appear via clickable call-outs and product blueprints can be expanded and rotated to isolate parts for detailed analysis.

The OPW Virtual Trade Show will officially launch on April 7 and is free to attendees. To access the virtual event, interested parties can click here.