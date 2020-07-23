Optimal Electric Vehicles Unveils the S1LF Low-Floor Shuttle Bus

Optimal Electric Vehicles LLC, a company that specializes in the design, validation and manufacturing of zero-emission electric low-floor shuttle buses, has entered the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing market with the introduction of their battery electric S1LF Low-Floor Shuttle Bus.

The S1LF integrates a quasi-purpose-built Ford E450 chassis platform that has been fully optimized with the vehicle body. The all-electric S1LF will feature a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 14,500 lbs., with no reduction in carrying capacity, notes the company. The vehicle is designed to enable more than 125 miles of driving range and can fully charge in about three hours with optional DC fast charging.

The company says the S1LF will feature an efficient and powerful battery system – made in the U.S. – featuring 113 kWh of energy capacity, fueling an all-electric, zero-emission rear-axle drive system.​​​​​​​

The S1LF will debut at the APTA EXPO 2020, and the S1LF is the first of several planned commercial electric vehicles from Optimal-EV for use in a variety of applications.

Photo: Optimal-EV’s battery electric S1LF Low-Floor Shuttle Bus