Ontario’s Mississauga Transit Orders 165 NFI Hybrid-Electric Buses

Mississauga Transit (MiWay) has awarded NFI Group Inc.’s subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC a two-year contract for 127 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric buses and 38 Xcelsior 60-foot hybrid-electric buses (76 equivalent units or EUs), for a total of 203 EUs.

Based in Mississauga, ON, MiWay is Ontario’s third-largest municipal public transit system that operates 500 buses, delivering over 55 million annual rides.

New Flyer equips all 165 hybrid-electric buses with BAE Systems next-generation Modular Accessory Power System (MAPS), offering a multi-functional and light-weight modular design. In addition to MAPS, buses are configured with geofencing technology, which uses GPS navigation to define the transit route sections where hybrid-electric buses operate in an electric vehicle mode.

“NFI has been leading hybrid-electric innovation for over 20 years, supplying more hybrid-electric buses across North America – in more configurations – than any other manufacturer,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach. “Our partnership with MiWay spans 45 years, having delivered 550 buses since 1976. Today, we continue to support MiWay in its transition to cleaner transportation by leveraging hybrid-electric mobility that will immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the greater Mississauga community.”