Ohmium Providing Electrolyzers for Zero-Emission Transit Network

Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures and deploys proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, has been selected as the electrolyzer supplier for Lewis County Transit’s zero-emission transportation network.

For the first project, Ohmium will install a 900 kW PEM electrolyzer system to produce green hydrogen at the new transit station in Lewis County, Wash. Using city water and clean electricity from the grid, Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzer system will provide fuel for the county’s fleet of hydrogen-powered buses. By generating hydrogen on site, the electrolyzers will help streamline logistics and eliminate the need for fuel delivery.

Ohmium’s self-contained electrolyzer system can generate up to 400 kg of green hydrogen per day — enough to fuel 10 hydrogen buses. The installation at the Lewis County station is the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, according to Ohmium.

The new station is expected to be operational by summer 2025. It will support the expansion of Lewis County Transit’s hydrogen-powered vehicle fleet, which currently includes three buses, with plans to increase the number to 10 by 2030.

“We have found that hydrogen-powered buses are extremely well-suited for the Pacific Northwest; they perform well in cold climates, with a range that is almost double that of electric vehicles,” says Joe Clark, Lewis Country Transit’s executive director. “Ohmium’s comprehensive electrolyzer solution provides an ideal fit for our needs. Ohmium thought through all the details so that we can have everything we need to produce green hydrogen on site, with high efficiency and a small footprint to fit our limited space.”

“Green hydrogen-powered public transport drastically reduces emissions and can make that sector even more sustainable,” adds Arne Ballantine, Ohmium CEO. “Our solutions are ideal for public transport stations; they can be installed onsite, outdoors, in cold, hot and rainy climates, and in very space-constrained locations. Our technology is optimized to integrate with renewable energy and the grid, and because our solution is hyper-modular, installation time is measured in weeks, not months.”