Odyssey Logistics Adds Natural Gas Tractors to Fleet

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp., a company that specializes in complex logistics and technology, has ordered two Freightliner Cascadia 113 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors for its subsidiary, Linden Bulk Transportation LLC.

“Natural gas powers more than 12 million vehicles on the road today – and for good reason,” says Bob Shellman, president and CEO of Odyssey.

“Companies like Odyssey use CNG tractors to reduce smog-forming emissions and pollutants and better align with carbon footprint and sustainability goals,” he adds.

The new CNG tractors are expected to be delivered in the middle of the year and are the first in Linden’s plan to add more natural gas trucks to the Odyssey fleet. Currently, the fleet includes 21 liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 8 CNG tractors operated by Odyssey subsidiary RPM Consolidated Services Inc. The two new Freightliner Cascadia tractors are equipped with Cummins Westport engines and Agility Fuel Solutions CNG fuel systems. Clean Energy Fuels has entered into an agreement to fuel Odyssey’s fleet.

“Sustainability in this industry is a leading focal point for us, and we’re making strides toward a more innovative future through the CNG fleet,” says Michael Salz, president of Linden.

“The fleet shows our customers how important it is that we meet them on values and battle industry challenges, like climate change, head-on through green initiatives like this,” he adds.

Photo: Freightliner‘s Cascadia 113 CNG tractor