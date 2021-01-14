Octillion Looks to Enter U.S. Motorcoach, Transit Bus Market

Octillion Power Systems, a global provider of advanced lithium-ion batteries, says it is providing battery packs for all-electric motorcoaches and city transit buses offered by ABC Companies and Lightning eMotors. The order marks the company’s first time supplying batteries for motorcoaches and buses in North America.

With its entry into the motorcoach and bus markets, Octillion’s batteries will be used to repower popular models including Van Hool T2145e highline touring coaches and TD high-capacity double-deck coaches to 100% battery electric power. Coaches will be powered by an all-electric powertrain from Lightning eMotors, a developer of zero-emission vehicles for commercial fleets. The motorcoaches and city transit buses are designed and developed by Lightning eMotors at their headquarters in Loveland, Colo.

“Electrification is taking over every vehicle segment,” says Paul Beach, president of Octillion Power Systems. “Vehicles from passenger cars to motorcoaches are being electrified and today’s high-powered batteries are enabling this transformation. The customized battery packs that we’re supplying to the transit bus and motorcoach markets are yet another example of this transformation.”

The electric motorcoaches from Lightning eMotors and ABC Companies, a provider of motorcoach sales and support, are on sale now and available throughout the U.S. ABC Companies is headquartered in Winter Garden, Fla.