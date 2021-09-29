NYSEG, RG&E, CLEAResult Introduce Fleet Electrification Support Program

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) and CLEAResult have partnered to launch a fleet electrification management (FEM) pilot program. The program will be piloted at NYSEG and RG&E, subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. Commercial and institutional fleet managers within the NYSEG and RG&E service areas are invited to participate in the inaugural cohort and receive free planning and technical assistance to accelerate their adoption of electric vehicles (EV).

Fleet electrification offers many organizations the opportunity to reduce operating costs and emissions while simultaneously improving the quality of service and safety of working environments. Yet without a strong implementation partner, the process can be intimidating, especially for small and medium fleet operators that don’t have the same resources as major fleet operators that have already started down the path of fleet electrification. It requires careful review of vehicle capabilities, coordinated deployment of charging infrastructure, and the navigation of new relationships across fleet and facilities teams, as well as training and education for drivers. NYSEG, RG&E and CLEAResult will provide the needed partnership to help fleets move forward.

“CLEAResult will deliver the FEM pilot following the principles and best practices we have developed through a decade of successful execution of strategic energy management (SEM) programs,” says Mike Burke, vice president of business development at CLEAResult. “We are excited about this pilot program and believe programs such as this are pivotal to transportation electrification. This is another example of how we are using innovative solutions to change the way people use energy.”

Participants in this new program will benefit from a systematic approach to breaking down the barriers to fleet electrification. Expert coaches guide participants in the cohort through the process, providing the tools and knowledge needed to realize key business and sustainability goals associated with fleet electrification. Participants in the cohort interact with one another, comparing barriers and sharing solutions to accelerate learning of the entire group.

“NYSEG and RG&E are committed to taking proactive measures to help achieve a clean energy future for our customers and the communities that we serve,” mentions Carl A. Taylor, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “An important part of this is encouraging and enabling EV adoption among our business customers. We understand that the idea of converting a fleet to electric vehicles can be intimidating – especially for smaller businesses. Our Fleet Electrification Management program puts customer’s first by helping guide them through the process and overcome any challenges encountered.”

Working sessions are slated to begin in October. By the end of the six-month program, participants will have a clear plan and will have taken some of the first crucial steps to begin electrifying their fleets.