NYC Orders Six Dozen Additional Beam EV Charging Systems

New York City has placed an order for an additional 71 EV ARC solar-powered electric vehicle charging systems from Beam Global.

This is the seventh order placed by the city and expands the city’s fleet of sustainable EV ARC charging systems to 160. The new units are flood-proof to 9.5 feet, wind-rated to 125 mph, and feature an emergency power panel to serve as emergency preparedness equipment for fleet operators and first responders during grid failures and extreme weather events.

“New York City is our largest municipal customer, and they continue to lead in sustainable and resilient EV charging infrastructure for their growing fleet of zero-emissions vehicles,” says Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Their EV ARC systems are rapidly deployed without digging up city streets and parking areas, without expensive upgrades to city electrical circuitry, and without concern for high utility costs, saving on city budgets. Resiliency is very important to New York City and the EV ARC system’s ability to provide EV charging during grid outages and emergency power when needed by first responders is another great benefit for the city and their taxpayers. Two birds with one stone.”

Each of the city’s EV ARC system generates and stores its own electricity and is equipped with a Beam factory installed dual-plug EV charger from ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to power city fleet EVs. EV ARC systems are transportable, off-grid and require no construction, permitting or electrical work, providing city fleet vehicles with access to clean, resilient EV charging.