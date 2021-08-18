Nuvve Sends Electric School Bus Charging Stations to California District

Nuvve Holding Corp. has deployed 16 Nuvve PowerPort charging stations for Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) in the San Francisco Bay Area. The charging infrastructure will help the California school district operate new electric buses recently acquired through a Carl Moyer Program grant aimed at reducing emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.

MDUSD serves 29,000 students across more than 50 school sites, including sites with a disadvantaged population, and was relying on old, aging diesel buses that were costing the district significant dollars to keep on the road. By working with California-based Blue Bird Corporation dealer, A-Z Bus Sales, the district was awarded $3.4 million to update their fleet to electric.

Nuvve provided 16 Level 2 AC charging stations outfitted with its intelligent software to help manage the fleet’s charging needs. The stations charge the bus fleets at off-peak times when utility rates are low and allow fleet managers to view vehicle charging and generate monthly reports.

“Mt. Diablo’s strategy of using grant funding along with Nuvve’s charging solution to help lower their total cost of operation is a smart one to electrify as many buses as possible in the near term,” says Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. “Nuvve is working with the entire electrification ecosystem, including OEMs, to accelerate the adoption of cleaner rides for kids across North America.”

The site was designed and constructed by Veteran Power Infrastructure (VPI), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services. VPI worked with RC Electric to complete the installation.