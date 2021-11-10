Nuvve, Blue Bird Plan V2G Factory Hub for EV Utilization as Energy Storage Assets

Nuvve Holding Corp. plans to install and commission up to 200 Nuvve V2G DC 125 kW fast-charging stations with dual dispensers at Blue Bird Corp.‘s delivery facility in Fort Valley in Georgia. This will create a V2G hub that will help optimize the utilization of electric buses and allow them to act as energy storage assets while waiting to be transported around the country. The V2G hubs fulfill the vision Nuvve announced earlier this year to provide storage solutions and capacity for local grids.

Nuvve will create the V2G hub in the ready-for-delivery (RFD) lot on Blue Bird’s facility where electric buses coming off the production line will be stored. Blue Bird Vision Type C and All American Type D buses currently come standard with Nuvve V2G integration for bidirectional charging. The buses will be plugged in as they come off the line and await pickup for delivery to Blue Bird dealerships and fleet customers.

Instead of having the electric buses sitting idle at or near full battery capacity or almost empty – factors that can degrade battery storage potential – Nuvve’s V2G software platform will charge and discharge energy at rates optimal for battery health. Nuvve will also charge the buses when energy rates are low to minimize utility bills.

“This is another exciting step for Blue Bird and our partner, Nuvve, as we lead the journey of school bus fleet electrification while also optimizing how that fleet integrates with the grid to efficiently use energy and enhance the resiliency of the country’s electricity supply,” comments Trevor Rudderham, senior vice president for electrification at Blue Bird. “Blue Bird is already at the forefront of V2G and this makes further use of the standard bidirectional capability on every EV we sell.”

Additionally, Nuvve’s system will enable the buses to store energy and aggregate multiple, parked buses in a virtual power plant (VPP) to create capacity of up to 25 MW. This will provide power back to the grid at critical times that could help reduce the peak consumption of more than 10,000 homes.

“This V2G hub will serve as a blueprint for large-scale school bus fleet deployments across the country,” states Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. “In order to meet climate challenges, we must introduce electric vehicles to the grid in a smart, integrated way and our intelligent energy platform allows us to do that by transforming these vehicles into energy storage assets.”

Nuvve plans to execute agreements with local utilities to take advantage of what V2G offers, including ratepayer benefits from peak demand reduction, portfolio flexibility and system efficiencies from the capacity provided by the Blue Bird buses.

Site development is planned to begin before the end of the year.