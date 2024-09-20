Nuvera Fuel Cells to Demo HydroCharge Hydrogen-Powered Mobile Genset

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC will demonstrate its first operational HydroCharge unit, a hydrogen-powered mobile AC genset and DC fast charger for on-site power and EV charging. The prototype unit, developed in collaboration with Power Innovations International, will be demonstrated at the Fresno, California, location of Papé Material Handling.

HydroCharge offers AC and DC power for a range of applications, including rapid EV charging and powering electric equipment. The genset provides clean, reliable on-demand power to locations with limited or no grid access.

Suitable for warehouses, parking lots, malls, construction zones, mining sites, shipping ports and airports, it can also address the need for backup power in data centers, telecom facilities and car rental centers. Additionally, HydroCharge can support temporary power needs for rental fleets, concerts, festivals, sports events, movie sets and urban construction. For interim power solutions, it is suitable for customer assets or long-term rentals, offering an alternative when grid availability is insufficient.

“Nuvera has created a zero-emission solution designed to meet the growing demand for clean, portable power suppliers,” says Kedar Murthy, Nuvera’s chief commercial officer. “As grid limitations pose challenges to the clean energy transition and California Air Resources Board zero-emission generator mandates begin in 2028, the advantages of hydrogen fuel cell solutions are becoming increasingly clear.

“We look forward to demonstrating that our hydrogen-electric generator successfully matches the performance of internal combustion engine gensets and provides a transportable, off-grid power source with refueling time comparable to diesel- and gas-powered machines,” adds Murthy.

The prototype unit has undergone continuous validation testing at Nuvera’s factory. Development of the fully commercial version is currently underway.