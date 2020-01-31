NTEA Adds New Senior Director to its Team

The Association for the Work Truck Ind. (NTEA) recently added Kevin Koester to its leadership team. NTEA selected Koester for this newly-created role – senior director – based on his extensive industry knowledge and marketing expertise.

“Adding Kevin to the team positions us to continue growing the Association,” says Doyle Sumrall, managing director for NTEA. “With his impressive and diverse background in the commercial truck industry, he provides a unique strategic perspective that will benefit the membership and industry.”

Koester brings 12 years of commercial vehicle market expertise from previous roles with Ford Motor Co. and Team Detroit, where he supported new product reveal efforts and strategy awareness campaigns and analyzed market and competitive data to support informed decision-making. As marketing manager at Ford Motor Co., he built a team with specialized skill sets, developed multiple dealer engagement tools and managed brand strategy development for heavy trucks.

“I look forward to returning to The Work Truck Show as part of the association and expanding the relationships I had the opportunity to build in previous assignments,” says Koester.

As senior director at NTEA, Koester will focus on several critical aspects of the association, including the WorkTruckCert program, chassis OEM and Tier 1 engagement, and growth in data and market analytics.

Established in 1964, NTEA represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services.

Photo: Kevin Koester, senior director of NTEA