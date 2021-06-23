NRMCC Now Counts 117 Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Trucks Among Fleet

National Ready Mixed Concrete Co. (NRMCC) has deployed 24 near-zero-emission compressed natural gas (CNG) concrete mixers from Peterbilt, expanding its Southern California CNG fleet to 117 trucks.

NRMCC says its fleet is fueled with 100% carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) produced in California. The truck engines are supplied by Cummins Westport.

“In the past year alone, NRMCC has driven nearly 5 million miles with our CNG fleet fueled by RNG,” says Steve Lode, president of National. “There is no other low- or zero-emission technology available today that could enable a heavy-duty fleet like ours – running routes from southern to central California pulling heavy loads of cement – to offset the level of greenhouse gas emissions reductions that we’ve achieved.”

NRMCC operates 11 concrete plants in Los Angeles, Orange County and Ventura County. It began converting its heavy-duty fleet of mixers and haulers to natural gas trucks in June 2020, consuming more than 1.2 million DGE of RNG annually – part of which is fueled at the company’s private natural gas station in Vernon.

Three additional private stations are scheduled to be installed by the end of 2021 at its Irwindale, Glendale and Santa Clarita locations. These locations will also refuel RNG.

NRMCC’s investment in sustainable transportation was supported by a $15.7 million grant administered by the South Coast AQMD through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program and Proposition 1B Goods Movement Emission Reduction programs.